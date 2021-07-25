Zcash Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $98.78 or 0.00287150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $213.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00152823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,280,356 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.