ZEON Market Cap Hits $94.73 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $94.73 million and $419,013.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

