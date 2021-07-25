Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. Zepp Health shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $410,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

