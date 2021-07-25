Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.04, a PEG ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

