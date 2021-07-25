Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.04, a PEG ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
