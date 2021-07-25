Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

