ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 69.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $122,976.87 and $6,387.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.14 or 0.00605172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 169.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,714,428,286 coins and its circulating supply is 14,182,145,089 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.