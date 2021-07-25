Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

