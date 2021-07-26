-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 104,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,556. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

