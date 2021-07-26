-$0.08 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.