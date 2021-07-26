$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

