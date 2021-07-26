-$0.18 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. 14,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.