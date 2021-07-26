-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ObsEva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

