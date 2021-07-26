-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

INM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of INM opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.