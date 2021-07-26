$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

