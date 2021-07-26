$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.48. 335,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,960. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

