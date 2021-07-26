$0.51 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Corning posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corning by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

