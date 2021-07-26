$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $34.98. 91,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,699. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

