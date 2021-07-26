$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $930.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

