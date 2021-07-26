$0.76 EPS Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,579. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

