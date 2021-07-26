$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.99. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.