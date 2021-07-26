$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.99. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

