$0.86 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV traded down $3.95 on Monday, hitting $329.11. 4,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,856. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $333.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.