$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.