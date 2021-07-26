$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $987.99 million. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.68. 1,328,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48. Paychex has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.