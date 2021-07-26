$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $116.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

