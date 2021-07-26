$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.