$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,560,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.