$1.97 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

NYSE:WGO opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

