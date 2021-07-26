$116.83 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $116.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $466.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $473.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 381,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,127. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

