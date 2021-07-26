$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $115.44 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $509.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

INDB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,901. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

