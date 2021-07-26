$12.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $74.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,183.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,669.95 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.