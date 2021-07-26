12,474 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $22.06 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

