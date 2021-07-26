$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $140.70 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
WRLD stock traded up $9.80 on Wednesday, reaching $190.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,599. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
