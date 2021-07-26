$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $140.70 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

WRLD stock traded up $9.80 on Wednesday, reaching $190.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,599. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.