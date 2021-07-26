151,039 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

OTCMKTS LEGOU opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

