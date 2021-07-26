15,375 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISI opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

