15,375 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $28.84 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

