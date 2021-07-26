15,448 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

