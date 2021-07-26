$166.73 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $166.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $665.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $682.00 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

