1,688 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

PNC opened at $183.02 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.