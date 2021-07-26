17,812 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

