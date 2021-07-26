17,910 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

