19,060 Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

