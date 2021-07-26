191,243 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 125.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $703,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 376.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $47.38. 9,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

