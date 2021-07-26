194,542 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 2.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,976. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

