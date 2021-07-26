2,036 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

