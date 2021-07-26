21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $14.51. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 7,399 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

