2,303 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.51 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.