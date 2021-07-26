$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $26.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,291. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

