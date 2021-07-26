30,794 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,794 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.70. 458,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,895. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

