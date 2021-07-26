$346.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $346.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.20 million. Materion reported sales of $271.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. 59,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,579. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.