$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post sales of $388.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.90 million to $389.00 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stride.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

